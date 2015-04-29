(Updates with Saudi Arabia open)

DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Wednesday after King Salman carried out major reshuffles in the line of succession and his cabinet.

The main Saudi index climbed 0.8 percent to 9,790 points as most stocks rose. The move lifted the benchmark above major technical resistance in the 9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly coincides with the March peak.

Heavyweight petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic Industries jumped 2.3 percent and was the main support.

Salman appointed Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef as his new heir early on Wednesday and made his son, Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman, second-in-line to succeed, setting the kingdom's succession in stone for decades and strengthening his branch of the dynasty.

The king also appointed Saudi Aramco chief executive Khalid al-Falih as health minister, and made labour minister Adel al-Fakieh economy and planning minister, replacing him with Mufrej al-Haqbani.

The economic policy significance of the changes is not yet clear but they were unexpected to many analysts. In the short term at least, they could increase political uncertainty.

However, many investors appeared to view the changes as a positive sign that the government would put fresh emphasis on stimulating economic growth.

"I don't think there will be a reversal of any policies - I see it as a fresh impetus" for economic reforms, said John Sfakianakis, Gulf region director at fund management firm Ashmore Group in Riyadh.

The move of the highly regarded Fakieh to the economy portfolio could mean labour reforms to push Saudis into private sector jobs over the past several years have essentially been judged a success, and that the government now wants to focus on other structural reforms of the economy, which have been slow.

Also on Wednesday, Salman ordered a one-month salary bonus for all military and security personnel to convey his "appreciation of their efforts" - a signal that the government remains willing to spend lavishly on its policy priorities. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)