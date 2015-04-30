DUBAI, April 30 Oil prices, which hit a
five-month high late on Wednesday, may support Gulf stock
markets on Thursday although the latest earnings reports from
local companies have been mixed.
Brent oil rose 1.9 percent on Wednesday after the
first crude stock drawdown in five months at the U.S. Cushing,
Oklahoma hub suggested an oil glut might be starting to ease.
Brent edged down 0.5 percent to $65.53 a barrel in Asian
trade on Thursday, though, as Japanese factory output weakened
for the second straight month.
Oil's recovery this month, which looks likely to be the
strongest since a sell-off that began last June, has boosted the
sentiment of Middle East fund managers who are on balance once
again moderately bullish on Gulf equities, according to a
Reuters survey published on Thursday.
Strong oil is positive for petrochemical producers, which
are most heavily weighted in Saudi Arabia's market. If crude
holds near its fresh highs, it could help the kingdom's index
establish a clear break above major technical resistance
in the 9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly
coincides with the March peak.
Saudi Arabia's stock benchmark rose 1.0 percent to 9,812
points on Wednesday as investors reacted positively to King
Salman's reshuffle of the royal line of succession and the
cabinet.
Elsewhere in the region, Dubai's index, which has
outperformed most Gulf markets this week and last closed at
4,215 points, is now close to its own technical barrier at 4,250
points, its 200-day average.
Emaar Malls Group (EMG), a unit of Dubai's biggest
listed developer Emaar Properties, reported a 32
percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
The firm made 433 million dirhams ($117.9 million), beating
the estimate of Naeem brokerage, which had expected 401 million
dirhams.
"Overall, we believe that EMG has fared quite well despite
the ongoing macro headwinds such as falling crude prices, and a
drop in the Russian rouble - which we believe has had some
impact on Dubai tourism," Naeem said in a note.
Conglomerate Dubai Investments may also attract
buyers after it said on Wednesday that it planned to enter new
markets in Africa and the Gulf region. But it reported only a
6.5 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi reported a nearly flat
quarterly profit, although it said growth in operating expenses
would moderate in the remainder of 2015 after surging 29 percent
in the first quarter.
NBAD made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams, falling
slightly short of the 1.49 billion dirhams forecast by analysts
polled by Reuters.
In Qatar, telecommunications operator Ooredoo
reported a 43 percent fall in first-quarter profit to 501
million riyals ($137.6 million). EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had
forecast Ooredoo would earn 397.1 million riyals and 675.0
million riyals respectively.
On global markets, Asian stocks have weakened on Thursday
after surprisingly downbeat first-quarter economic growth in the
United States.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)