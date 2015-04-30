(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, April 30 Most Gulf stock markets were
flat in early trade on Thursday after some companies in the
region reported poor first-quarter earnings, offsetting the
positive impact of high oil prices.
Dubai's index rose initially but then struggled
with major technical resistance at its 200-day average of 4,250
points and was nearly flat by 0655 GMT.
However, Emaar Malls Group (EMG), a unit of
Dubai's biggest listed developer Emaar Properties,
climbed 1.0 percent after reporting a 32 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
The firm made 433 million dirhams ($117.9 million), beating
the estimate of Naeem brokerage, which had expected 401 million
dirhams. Emaar, the parent firm, edged up 0.4 percent.
Abu Dhabi was also flat as National Bank of Abu Dhabi
offset other stocks' gains, dropping 2.9 percent. The
lender reported a nearly flat quarterly profit on Wednesday,
though it said growth in operating expenses would moderate in
the remainder of 2015 after surging 29 percent in the first
quarter.
Qatar edged down 0.2 percent as most stocks declined and
telecommunications operator Ooredoo fell 0.6 percent.
It reported a 43 percent fall in first-quarter profit to 501
million riyals ($137.6 million) on Thursday; EFG Hermes and SICO
Bahrain had forecast Ooredoo would earn 397.1 million riyals and
675.0 million riyals respectively.
Bourses in Kuwait and Oman were nearly flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)