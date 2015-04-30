(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, April 30 Most Gulf stock markets were flat in early trade on Thursday after some companies in the region reported poor first-quarter earnings, offsetting the positive impact of high oil prices.

Dubai's index rose initially but then struggled with major technical resistance at its 200-day average of 4,250 points and was nearly flat by 0655 GMT.

However, Emaar Malls Group (EMG), a unit of Dubai's biggest listed developer Emaar Properties, climbed 1.0 percent after reporting a 32 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The firm made 433 million dirhams ($117.9 million), beating the estimate of Naeem brokerage, which had expected 401 million dirhams. Emaar, the parent firm, edged up 0.4 percent.

Abu Dhabi was also flat as National Bank of Abu Dhabi offset other stocks' gains, dropping 2.9 percent. The lender reported a nearly flat quarterly profit on Wednesday, though it said growth in operating expenses would moderate in the remainder of 2015 after surging 29 percent in the first quarter.

Qatar edged down 0.2 percent as most stocks declined and telecommunications operator Ooredoo fell 0.6 percent. It reported a 43 percent fall in first-quarter profit to 501 million riyals ($137.6 million) on Thursday; EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast Ooredoo would earn 397.1 million riyals and 675.0 million riyals respectively.

Bourses in Kuwait and Oman were nearly flat.