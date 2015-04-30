(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, April 30 Strong oil prices supported
Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Thursday, while Egypt's
market extended its rebound on hopes for a compromise on
taxation of capital gains and dividends.
The main Saudi index edged up 0.6 percent to 9,872
points and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries
(SABIC), which is poised to benefit from oil's recovery, was the
main support, climbing 2.0 percent.
Brent oil rose to a five-month high of $66.72 per
barrel on Wednesday and traded above $66 on Thursday after the
first crude stock drawdown in five months at the U.S. Cushing,
Oklahoma hub suggested an oil glut might be starting to ease.
Brent crude is headed for a monthly gain of more than 20
percent and SABIC is up 35 percent this month. Most other
petrochemicals stocks were also positive on Thursday.
A positive close for the Saudi index would mean a clear
break above major technical resistance in the 9,572-9,745 point
area, where the 200-day average roughly coincides with the March
peak. It would then face no major resistance before the
September peak of 11,160 points.
Egypt's index rose 1.6 percent, continuing a
rebound from a four-month low hit this week. The market turned
around after a group of investors who had sought to overturn an
unpopular move to tax capital gains and dividends said they had
submitted their compromise proposals to the government.
Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt's largest investment
firms, jumped 2.2 percent after it reported a full-year net loss
of 879.6 million Egyptian pounds ($115.3 million) on Thursday
but said it would return to profit by the end of this year.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)