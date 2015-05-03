DUBAI May 3 Strong oil prices and positive corporate news may help Dubai's stock market rise above an important technical barrier on Sunday, while Saudi Arabia's Middle East Paper Co may surge as it starts trading after a public offer.

Brent crude hit a new 2015 high of $66.93 per barrel on Thursday, when markets in the Gulf were already closed. It eased slightly on Friday to settle at $66.46 per barrel.

Dubai's index rose 0.3 percent to 4,229 points on Thursday after struggling with major technical resistance at its 200-day average of 4,248 points. It may test that level again on Sunday.

Bahrain's Gulf Finance House (GFH), which was one of the most traded stocks in Dubai last week, may gain after announcing it would buy a shopping mall in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah for 180 million riyals ($48 million).

Engineering firm Drake and Scull may also attract buyers, having won a 290 million dirham contract to provide mechanical, electrical and plumbing works for a mixed-use property development in Dubai.

In Saudi Arabia, Middle East Paper Co will start trading on Sunday after a heavily oversubscribed 450 million riyal initial public offer. Saudi Arabian share offers are usually heavily discounted, prompting stocks to surge afterwards. Because daily price fluctuations are limited to 10 percent, trading the stock may stop within minutes and resume only on Monday.

On global markets, U.S. shares rebounded sharply on Friday on gains in healthcare and technology stocks, while most European markets were closed for Labour Day. Bahrain's bourse is closed for the same holiday on Sunday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)