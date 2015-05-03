(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI May 3 Gulf stock markets edged up in
early trade on Sunday, supported by strong oil prices and
positive corporate news.
Brent crude hit a new 2015 high of $66.93 per barrel
on Thursday, when markets in the Gulf were already closed. It
eased slightly on Friday to settle at $66.46 per barrel.
Dubai's stock index rose 0.2 percent to 4,239
points shortly after opening on Sunday, approaching major
technical resistance at its 200-day average of 4,248 points.
Bahrain's Gulf Finance House (GFH) was the most
traded stock and jumped 3.1 percent after the company announced
it would buy a shopping mall in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah
for 180 million riyals ($48 million).
Healthcare firm Amanat Holdings rose 2.0 percent
after saying it had signed a deal to buy a significant stake in
a healthcare company in Saudi Arabia. It did not name the
company or give other details.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 0.6 percent as most blue
chips gained and Kuwait edged up 0.5 percent. Kuwait
Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest
investment company, climbed 1.5 percent after reporting a 17
percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Saturday.
Qatar's benchmark inched up 0.1 percent and Islamic
lender Masraf Al Rayan, up 0.9 percent, was the main
support.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)