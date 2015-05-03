(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI May 3 Saudi Arabia's bourse edged up in
early trade on Sunday after oil prices hit a new high at the end
of last week, while Egypt pulled back broadly as the Cairo
government indicated it planned no major amendments to new stock
market tax regulations.
Brent crude hit a new 2015 high of $66.93 per barrel
on Thursday, when markets in the Gulf were already closed. It
eased slightly on Friday to settle at $66.46 per barrel.
The main Saudi stock index rose 0.3 percent to 9,851
points on Sunday and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries
, whose profits are set to rise as oil recovers,
climbed 0.5 percent.
Last week, Saudi Arabia's index broke through major
technical resistance in the 9,572-9,745 point area, where the
200-day average roughly coincides with the March peak. It now
faces no major chart resistance before the September peak of
11,160 points.
Middle East Paper Co surged its daily 10 percent
limit upon listing after a heavily oversubscribed 450 million
riyal ($120 million) initial public offer. Saudi Arabian share
offers are usually heavily discounted, prompting stocks to surge
afterwards.
Egypt's market edged down 0.4 percent after the
country's finance minister said on Thursday that discussions
over amendments to the capital gains and dividends tax concerned
only the payment mechanism.
Investors unhappy with the new levies had hoped that they
would be able to persuade the government to remove or change
them, for example by replacing the capital gains tax with a
stamp duty.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)