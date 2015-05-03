BRIEF-Emirates insurance company Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 29.4 million dirhams versus 38.5 million dirhams year ago
DUBAI May 3 Dubai's stock index fell back sharply on Sunday after it tested and failed to break major technical resistance, prompting a bout of profit-taking.
The benchmark dropped 2.3 percent to 4,132 points after initially inching above its 200-day average, now at 4,244 points. Heavyweight Emaar Properties tumbled 3.6 percent.
Dubai's index gained 20 percent last month as oil prices rebounded and the emirate's banks posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago