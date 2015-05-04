DUBAI May 4 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates may face more profit-taking on Monday, despite some
positive first-quarter earnings, after oil prices slipped and
Dubai failed to break through major technical resistance.
Brent crude dipped towards $66 a barrel on Monday as
weak Chinese data added to demand fears, while near-record
supplies from OPEC producers maintained worries about
oversupply.
Dubai's index dropped 2.3 percent to 4,132 points
on Sunday after initially inching above a strong chart barrier
at its 200-day average, now at 4,244 points.
Having surged 20 percent last month, the benchmark may now
pull back further and test strong technical support around 4,000
points, where it peaked repeatedly between December and
February.
Profit-taking may temporarily dampen the performance of
shares in Emaar Properties, although the company
reported a better-than-expected 7 percent increase in
first-quarter net profit late on Sunday.
According to Naeem brokerage, the profit boost was partly
due to the adoption of a new accounting policy which allows
firms to recognise revenue based on percentage of projects
completed instead of their handover or sales on delivery.
But Naeem said the earnings were still positive and it
maintained a "buy" recommendation on the stock with a target
price of 14.61 dirhams, against Sunday's close of 7.94 dirhams.
Another earnings report came from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
, which on Sunday posted a 10.1 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit, broadly in line with estimates. Abu
Dhabi's market has also been soft in the last few
sessions as trading volumes in that emirate dropped.
Saudi Arabia's bourse is awaiting the publication later on
Monday of final regulations allowing direct foreign investment
in local stocks. Market players do not expect them to be very
different from the draft version published last August.
The rules will most likely cap individual and combined
foreign ownership of Saudi companies when the market opens to
the first wave of qualified institutional investors on June 15.
The main Saudi index slipped 0.7 percent on Sunday
after reports that the Riyadh-led coalition had deployed ground
troops in Yemen. The coalition has since denied those reports
and retracted a statement about very limited special forces
involvement.
Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) may come under
pressure on Monday after it said the start-up of a new urea
plant owned by the company had been pushed back further to the
end of June.
On global markets, Asian stocks have bounced from their lows
and edged up on Monday after weak China factory activity
reinforced views that Beijing will roll out fresh support
measures soon for the world's second-largest economy.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)