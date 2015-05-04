(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI May 4 Saudi Arabia's stock market slipped
in early trade on Monday despite stronger oil, while Egypt's
bourse rose as the central bank sold some foreign currency to
address shortages faced by importers.
The main Saudi stock index edged down 0.2 percent
and National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's top
lender, was the main drag, declining 0.7 percent.
Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) edged down 0.6
percent after it said the start-up of a new urea plant owned by
the company had been pushed back further to the end of June.
But petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries
added 0.2 percent as Brent crude pared early losses and climbed
towards $67 per barrel.
Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp
(SPIMACO) jumped 2.1 percent after saying it would
sell one of its foreign assets to a U.S. firm, pending
regulatory approval, and book a profit of about 150 million
riyals ($40 million) from the deal; it didn't name the asset or
the buyer.
SPIMACO's board also approved making an offer to buy a 51
percent stake in Cairo-based Meivo International for
Pharmaceuticals Industries Co for $19.3 million.
Egypt's index rose 1.0 percent after the Cairo
central bank said it had sold $500 million in the interbank
market to meet outstanding demand for "strategic staple food
commodities".
Foreign currency shortages are one of the main concerns for
Egyptian companies, and have been one major reason for the stock
market's weak performance in recent months.
