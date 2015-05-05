(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI May 5 Gulf stock markets were narrowly
mixed in early trade on Tuesday after oil pulled back from a
fresh 2015 high.
Brent crude slipped towards $66 a barrel on Tuesday
morning after touching a 2015 high of $67.10 on Monday. The
pull-back was partly because of hopes that tension in Yemen
would ease as a Saudi-led alliance attacking Houthi fighters is
considering calling humanitarian truces in some areas.
Bulls and bears played tug-of-war in Dubai where the main
stock index was up 0.3 percent after swinging between
gain and loss. Gulf Finance House, one of the most
volatile stocks, topped trading volumes, falling 1.5 percent
initially and then jumping as much as 3.2 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index was nearly flat but energy firm
Dana Gas tumbled 6.0 percent after it posted a 73.3
percent drop in its first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, citing
lower hydrocarbon prices.
Another stock in the same sector, Abu Dhabi National Energy
Co, fell 7.9 percent.
Qatar's bourse was also flat with an equal split between
gainers and losers, while Kuwait slipped 0.1 percent.
Oman's index edged up 0.2 percent.
Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia