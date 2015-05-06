(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI May 6 Saudi Arabia's stock market slipped
in early trade on Wednesday despite strong oil prices after
Yemen's Houthis attacked a town in the kingdom for the first
time, while Egypt's rally slowed.
The main Saudi index inched down 0.1 percent as blue
chips Saudi Basic Industries and Saudi Telecom
fell 0.9 and 2.8 percent respectively.
Yemen's Houthi fighters fired mortar and rockets at a Saudi
Arabian border town on Tuesday for the first time since a
Saudi-led coalition began a military campaign against them in
late March.
The attack followed Monday's statement by Riyadh that it was
considering a ceasefire to allow humanitarian relief and a call
by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in exile in Saudi Arabia,
for talks among Yemen's political factions.
Also, a decision by Saudi Arabia's securities regulator to
press ahead with imposing strict limits on direct foreign
investment in the stock market, announced this week, may have
disappointed investors who had hoped to see heavy inflows when
the market opens to the first wave of foreign funds next month.
Egypt's market edged down 0.3 percent, having
gained 3.1 percent in the two previous sessions on positive
economic data and hopes that the central bank would address
shortages of foreign currency.
Emaar Misr, a local unit of Dubai developer Emaar
Properties, took a step towards starting its public
offer on Tuesday, saying its board had recommended to
shareholders that the developer offer 600 million shares on the
Cairo bourse to raise 2.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($367
million). The offer may prompt some investors to sell other
stocks in order to free up cash for the IPO.
