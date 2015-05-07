DUBAI May 7 Gulf stock markets may come under
pressure on Thursday after oil prices retreated from 2015 highs
and Yemen's embattled government urged a military intervention
on the ground, which could further escalate the conflict.
Brent oil fell towards $67 per barrel on Thursday
after hitting a fresh high of $69.63 in the previous session as
an OPEC delegate indicated the group would stick to its strategy
of pursuing market share rather than cutting output and traders
took profit from a multi-week rally.
Meanwhile, Yemen urged the international community "to
quickly intervene by land forces to save" the country,
specifically in the cities of Aden and Taiz, according to a
letter sent to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.
The letter from Yemen's U.N. Ambassador Khaled Alyemany,
seen by Reuters, could provide legal cover for ground
intervention.
Investors in the Gulf and especially in Saudi Arabia, which
leads the coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels, have not
been greatly worried by the air campaign in Yemen, but a ground
campaign could be seen as more risky and temporarily dampen
markets. The bourse in Egypt, a member of the coalition, has
been negatively affected by the Yemen campaign.
In corporate news, Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the
Gulf nation's biggest Islamic lender, may rise after hiring
Credit Suisse to advise it on a potential sale of some of its
investments including KFH Malaysia.
Qatar's Al Meera Consumer Goods Co may also
attract investors after it signed a preliminary agreement with
Lusail Real Estate Development Co to operate two retail
locations at Lusail's residential communities.
With most first-quarter earnings now released and priced in,
Gulf stock markets have traded without a clear direction this
week and liquidity, which has already started to decline, may
fall further with the approach of the Muslim holy month of
Ramadan, which is expected to begin on June 18 this year.
On global markets, Asian stocks fell on Thursday morning,
taking the lead from losses on Wall Street.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)