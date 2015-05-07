(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI May 7 Gulf stock markets may were narrowly mixed in early trade on Thursday after oil prices retreated from 2015 highs and Yemen's embattled government called for a military intervention on the ground, which could further escalate the conflict.

Brent oil fell towards $67 per barrel in Asian trade after hitting a fresh high of $69.63 in the previous session as an OPEC delegate indicated the group would stick to its strategy of pursuing market share rather than cutting output and traders took profit from a multi-week rally.

Meanwhile, Yemen urged the international community "to quickly intervene by land forces to save" the country, specifically in the cities of Aden and Taiz, according to a letter sent to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

Dubai's stock index edged up 0.3 percent, largely thanks to district cooling firm Tabreed, which surged its daily 15 percent limit after announcing plans to buy back some of its convertible bonds.

The company is looking to buy back 854 million of the bonds at a cost of 1 billion dirhams ($272 million), replacing them with a new, cheaper loan. The move would prevent the dilution of existing shareholders' stakes from eventual conversion of the bonds into equity.

Other stocks in Dubai were equally split between gainers and losers.

Markets in Abu Dhabi and Oman were flat, while Kuwait fell 0.4 percent and Qatar inched down 0.1 percent. Doha Bank, which according to some analysts risks being dropped from MSCI's emerging market index in a review next week, was the biggest loser, falling 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)