DUBAI May 11 Gulf stock markets may consolidate
on Monday as oil prices remain well off last week's highs.
Investors may make bets ahead of the semi-annual review of
MSCI's emerging markets index and the introduction of a new
Saudi Arabian equities benchmark.
Crude futures were little changed in Asian trade on Monday
as moves by China to bolster its flagging economy failed to
instil confidence that oil demand in the world's largest energy
consumer would improve quickly to absorb a global supply glut
and lift prices.
China cut interest rates for the third time in six months on
Sunday to stoke its economy, which is headed for its worst year
in a quarter of century. The move has boosted Asian equities on
Monday morning.
In the Gulf, there has been little news flow. But
Dubai-listed low-cost carrier Air Arabia widely missed analysts'
estimates of its first-quarter profit, posting an increase of
just 9 percent year-on-year. Analysts had expected that cheaper
fuel would help the company boost its profit by almost by a
third.
A key upcoming event is the May 12 MSCI index review which
may see some stocks from the region, such as Abu Dhabi's Union
National Bank, included in the emerging markets
benchmark for the first time.
But some other names, such as Qatar's Doha Bank
and Cairo's Telecom Egypt, may be excluded from the
index, analysts say. The results of the review are expected to
be announced after Gulf markets close on Tuesday.
MSCI will also transform its provisional 18-stock Saudi
Arabia index into an official standalone benchmark on Tuesday
and may tweak the list of its components.
One potential candidate for exclusion could be
telecommunications operator Mobily, which reported a
surprise first-quarter loss last month and is under
investigation by the bourse regulator for possible insider
trading and share price manipulation.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)