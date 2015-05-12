(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI May 12 Bourses in Saudi Arabia and Egypt
slipped in early trade on Tuesday, but retailer Saudi Company
for Tools and Hardware (SACO) IPO-TOOLS.SE jumped as
it started trading after an oversubscribed initial public offer.
Saudi-led air strikes pounded the Yemeni capital Sanaa on
Tuesday, hours before a five-day truce was set to begin between
the alliance of Gulf Arab nations and the Iran-allied Houthi
militia that controls much of the country.
Yemen concerns lifted Brent oil about 1 percent
towards $66 per barrel, but appeared to have dampened the mood
of Gulf investors.
The main Saudi stock index edged down 0.4 percent as
local blue chips were mixed. Lender Samba Financial Group
was the main drag on the benchmark, dropping 2.8
percent.
Meanwhile, Kingdom Holding rose 1.4 percent,
extending gains after a 6.2 percent surge in the previous
session.
A development company which is building the world's tallest
tower in the city of Jeddah, and in which Kingdom has a stake,
said on Sunday that residential apartments at the tower would
likely go on sale later this year.
Newly listed SACO was the top gainer, surging its daily 10
percent limit. The retail tranche of the firm's initial public
offer which ended this month was covered 620 percent. Including
shares sold to institutional investors, the flotation raised
around 504 million riyals ($134.4 million).
Public offers in Saudi Arabia are usually heavily
discounted. Middle East Paper Co, which listed earlier
this month, soared as much as 71 percent before stabilising.
Egypt's bourse slipped 0.2 percent as most stocks
declined. Cairo is also a member of the Saudi-led anti-Houthi
coalition and any escalation of the conflict would be negative
news for its market.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)