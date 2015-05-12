(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI May 12 Bourses in Saudi Arabia and Egypt slipped in early trade on Tuesday, but retailer Saudi Company for Tools and Hardware (SACO) IPO-TOOLS.SE jumped as it started trading after an oversubscribed initial public offer.

Saudi-led air strikes pounded the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Tuesday, hours before a five-day truce was set to begin between the alliance of Gulf Arab nations and the Iran-allied Houthi militia that controls much of the country.

Yemen concerns lifted Brent oil about 1 percent towards $66 per barrel, but appeared to have dampened the mood of Gulf investors.

The main Saudi stock index edged down 0.4 percent as local blue chips were mixed. Lender Samba Financial Group was the main drag on the benchmark, dropping 2.8 percent.

Meanwhile, Kingdom Holding rose 1.4 percent, extending gains after a 6.2 percent surge in the previous session.

A development company which is building the world's tallest tower in the city of Jeddah, and in which Kingdom has a stake, said on Sunday that residential apartments at the tower would likely go on sale later this year.

Newly listed SACO was the top gainer, surging its daily 10 percent limit. The retail tranche of the firm's initial public offer which ended this month was covered 620 percent. Including shares sold to institutional investors, the flotation raised around 504 million riyals ($134.4 million).

Public offers in Saudi Arabia are usually heavily discounted. Middle East Paper Co, which listed earlier this month, soared as much as 71 percent before stabilising.

Egypt's bourse slipped 0.2 percent as most stocks declined. Cairo is also a member of the Saudi-led anti-Houthi coalition and any escalation of the conflict would be negative news for its market.