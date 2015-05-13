DUBAI May 13 Gulf equities may rise on Wednesday after oil prices jumped and index compiler MSCI upgraded several stocks from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. But Dubai builder Arabtec could fall after an unexpected first-quarter loss.

In its semi-annual review late on Tuesday, MSCI added Dubai's Emaar Malls to its emerging markets index and increased the weighting of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

While both moves had been expected by the market, they are likely to result in passive fund inflows when the index changes take effect on May 31, which may drive prices even higher.

In Qatar, MSCI added Ezdan Holding and Qatar Insurance to the emerging markets benchmark and increased the weighting of Doha Bank.

MSCI also published a standalone index for Saudi Arabia which includes 19 stocks and is largely the same as the provisional Saudi index it compiled last year. One addition is Al Tayyar Travel Group.

Since Saudi Arabia is not yet part of the emerging market universe, significant passive inflows are not expected in the near future. But the standalone index could still ignite some interest in its constituents among Saudi retail investors.

Stronger oil prices are another positive factor. Brent crude rose above $67 per barrel in Asian trade after jumping 3 percent in the previous session, supported by bets that U.S. crude stockpiles will fall for a second straight week as production slows.

But Arabtec's results may disappoint investors. The builder reported on Wednesday a net loss of 279.82 million dirhams ($76.2 million) in the three months to March 31, compared to a 137.89 million dirham profit in the corresponding period of 2014.

Global Investment House had forecast Arabtec would make a quarterly profit of 95 million dirhams, while SICO Bahrain had estimated a profit of 20.2 million dirhams. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)