(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI May 13 Saudi Arabia's stock market
slipped in early trade on Wednesday despite firmer oil prices,
while Telecom Egypt weighed on the Cairo bourse after
index compiler MSCI dropped it from its emerging markets
benchmark.
Brent crude traded above $67 per barrel on Wednesday
after jumping 3 percent in the previous session, supported by
bets that U.S. crude stockpiles would fall for a second straight
week as production slows.
Strong oil helped petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic
Industries rise 1.4 percent and supported other Saudi
stocks in the sector.
But the main Saudi index slipped 0.1 percent as
other heavyweights pulled back, such as National Commercial Bank
and Jabal Omar, down 1.1 and 0.5 percent
respectively.
Al Tayyar Travel Group rose 0.4 percent after MSCI
late on Tuesday included the stock in its standalone Saudi
Arabia index. All other 18 index components had already been
included in a provisional index published earlier.
Since Saudi Arabia is not yet part of the emerging market
universe, significant inflows of passive funds into its stocks
are not expected for now, even after the market opens to direct
foreign investment on June 15.
The kingdom's regulator suspended trading in the shares of
telecommunications operator Mobily for two hours,
giving it time to clarify information related to one of its
businesses.
It did not say what particular news required clarification,
but the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed
sources, that Mobily planned to sell its telecommunications
towers portfolio for up to $2 billion.
Egypt's bourse edged down 0.2 percent and Telecom
Egypt, down 3.6 percent, was the main drag. MSCI excluded the
stock from its emerging markets index, which is likely to lead
to fund outflows when the changes take effect at the end of this
month.
Commercial International Bank, whose weighting in
the Egyptian portion of the index is set to increase because of
Telecom Egypt's exclusion, edged up 0.4 percent. However,
according to brokerage VTB Capital, the stock may also see
slight outflows because MSCI reduced its free float factor.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)