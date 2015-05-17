(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI May 17 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
early trade on Sunday after mixed messages from the oil market
and earnings reports, but Qatari property developer Ezdan
Holding extended gains following its inclusion in
MSCI's emerging markets index.
Brent crude edged up on Friday, but U.S. oil
fell as traders and investors debated whether oil's rally over
the past month and a half should continue amid stubbornly high
supplies.
Dubai's stock index slipped 0.3 percent as blue
chip Emaar Properties lost just as much and Gulf
Finance House, the most traded stock, fell 1.3 percent.
But Islamic Arab Insurance (Salama) surged 10.2
percent after it reported a first-quarter profit of 9.4 million
dirhams ($2.6 million) against a loss of 21.3 million dirhams a
year earlier.
Abu Dhabi's bourse edged down 0.4 percent and Abu
Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), which last week
reported a 6.6 percent decline in quarterly profit due to oil's
slump, fell 5.8 percent.
The company would have posted a loss but for a tax credit
during the quarter from a one-off tax rate change for its
operations in Britain's North Sea.
Qatar's index climbed 0.5 percent, however, and
Ezdan, up 6.6 percent, was the main support. Its inclusion in
MSCI's index was a surprise to some analysts and the stock
surged 18 percent in the two previous sessions.
Kuwait's benchmark edged up 0.2 percent. Oman's
market is closed for the Al Israa wal Miraj Muslim holiday.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)