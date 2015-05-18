(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI May 18 Gulf stock markets were narrowly mixed in early trade on Monday after the Saudi-led coalition resumed air raids against Yemen's Houthis and global equities slipped on concern about economic growth in the United States.

Brent crude oil rose above $67 per barrel on Monday on supply worries following fighting in Iraq and Yemen, but signs of strengthening U.S. production have capped gains.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped on Monday after soft data raised doubts over whether the U.S. economy has been growing despite U.S. share prices standing at historic highs.

Dubai's stock index slipped 0.2 percent as heavyweight Emaar Properties edged down 0.8 percent. But Islamic Arab Insurance (Salama), which surged 9.7 percent in the previous session after swinging to a first-quarter profit, extended gains and jumped 2.4 percent.

Dubai Parks and Resorts was the most traded stock, surging 5.9 percent as it broke through technical resistance at 1.02 dirhams, a level from which it retreated a few times in April and May.

Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.3 percent as large lenders First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank climbed 1.0 and 0.5 percent respectively.

Qatar's benchmark fell 0.5 percent as Ezdan Holding and Qatar Insurance pulled back after surging because of their inclusion in MSCI's emerging markets index last week. Ezdan fell 4.2 and Qatar Insurance was down 0.4 percent.

Oman's bourse edged up 0.3 percent, while Kuwait inched down 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)