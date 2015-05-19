DUBAI May 19 Egypt's bourse may extend its gains on Tuesday after many stocks in Cairo surged their daily 10 percent limit on Monday because the government put on hold a capital gains tax. Gulf markets may continue moving sideways.

The Cairo index soared 6.5 percent on Monday after the cabinet froze plans for a 10 percent tax on capital gains for two years.

The tax had been one of local investors' main concerns since early April, when the government published bylaws detailing its introduction.

The exclusion of Telecom Egypt from MSCI's emerging markets index this month sparked another sell-off in Cairo, because of fears that MSCI might eventually drop Egypt from the benchmark completely.

But the tax decision may indirectly address the MSCI concern as well, because with the new levy put on hold, market capitalisation and liquidity of key Egyptian companies appear less likely to fall below MSCI's thresholds.

The Cairo index, which last closed at 8,798 points, faces technical resistance at 8,860 points, this month's peak; any clean break would trigger a minor double bottom formed by the April and May lows and pointing up to around 9,400 points.

In the Gulf, markets may continue to seesaw in narrow ranges in the absence of fresh catalysts. Trading volumes have fallen significantly on most bourses this month as the first-quarter earnings season ended.

Fighting in Yemen, which resumed on Monday after a five-day truce, remains a concern, although a minor one, for Saudi Arabian investors. The kingdom's main index halted its advance in the last session.

Brent oil prices have dropped in Asian trade on Tuesday on signs of weakness at the world's top energy consumer China, while U.S. crude futures edged up on rising demand ahead of the summer driving season.

Asian shares have risen on Tuesday after both the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 in the United States closed at record highs. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)