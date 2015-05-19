DUBAI May 19 Egypt's bourse may extend its
gains on Tuesday after many stocks in Cairo surged their daily
10 percent limit on Monday because the government put on hold a
capital gains tax. Gulf markets may continue moving sideways.
The Cairo index soared 6.5 percent on Monday after
the cabinet froze plans for a 10 percent tax on capital gains
for two years.
The tax had been one of local investors' main concerns since
early April, when the government published bylaws detailing its
introduction.
The exclusion of Telecom Egypt from MSCI's
emerging markets index this month sparked another sell-off in
Cairo, because of fears that MSCI might eventually drop Egypt
from the benchmark completely.
But the tax decision may indirectly address the MSCI concern
as well, because with the new levy put on hold, market
capitalisation and liquidity of key Egyptian companies appear
less likely to fall below MSCI's thresholds.
The Cairo index, which last closed at 8,798 points, faces
technical resistance at 8,860 points, this month's peak; any
clean break would trigger a minor double bottom formed by the
April and May lows and pointing up to around 9,400 points.
In the Gulf, markets may continue to seesaw in narrow ranges
in the absence of fresh catalysts. Trading volumes have fallen
significantly on most bourses this month as the first-quarter
earnings season ended.
Fighting in Yemen, which resumed on Monday after a five-day
truce, remains a concern, although a minor one, for Saudi
Arabian investors. The kingdom's main index halted its
advance in the last session.
Brent oil prices have dropped in Asian trade on Tuesday on
signs of weakness at the world's top energy consumer China,
while U.S. crude futures edged up on rising demand ahead of the
summer driving season.
Asian shares have risen on Tuesday after both the Dow Jones
industrial average and the S&P 500 in the United
States closed at record highs.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)