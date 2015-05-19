(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI May 19 Most Gulf stock markets moved
little in early trade on Tuesday in the absence of fresh
catalysts and against a mixed global background.
Brent oil prices have dropped in Asian trade on Tuesday on
signs of weakness at the world's top energy consumer China, but
U.S. crude futures have edged up on rising demand ahead of the
summer driving season.
Asian shares have risen after both the Dow Jones industrial
average and the S&P 500 in the United States
closed at record highs.
Dubai's index climbed 0.9 percent as most stocks
rose and heavyweight Emaar Properties, which dominated
trading volumes, added 1.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi edged up 0.3 percent, supported by
telecommunications firm Etisalat, up 0.4 percent.
Qatar's bourse was nearly flat as Ezdan Holding
and Qatar Insurance remained volatile after
surging on their inclusion in MSCI's emerging markets index last
week. Ezdan rose 1.2 percent but Qatar Insurance dropped 2.0
percent.
Kuwait's index inched up 0.1 percent, while Oman
was flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)