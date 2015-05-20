(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI May 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market edged down in early trade on Wednesday after oil prices dropped, while Egypt's bourse pulled back following a broad rally prompted by a move to delay the unpopular capital gains tax.

Brent oil fell over 3 percent on Tuesday to a one-month low of $63.95 per barrel on a U.S. dollar rally and concern about a building glut, which Goldman Sachs said would lead to a return to 2015 lows.

It has risen 1.2 percent on Wednesday after strong Japanese economic growth surprised markets, but remains below $65.

The main Saudi index fell 0.4 percent on Thursday morning as most blue chips declined and leading petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic Industries fell 1.2 percent to 105.75 riyals.

Brokerage Renaissance Capital on Wednesday downgraded the kingdom's biggest listed company, Saudi Basic Industries , to "sell" from "hold" with a target price of 88.00 riyals.

Meanwhile, Egypt's benchmark lost 0.9 percent as most stocks declined. The index had surged 7.5 percent in the two previous sessions after the government delayed for two years the introduction of a new tax on capital gains.

The Cairo index rose on Tuesday above technical resistance at 8,860 points, this month's previous peak. Any clean break, confirmed by two straight daily closes, would trigger a minor double bottom formed by the April and May lows and pointing up to around 9,400 points; but Wednesday's drop suggests the resistance may hold for now.

Dubai developer Emaar Properties on Wednesday announced its intention to float a 13 percent stake in its Egyptian subsidiary on the Cairo bourse, and some investors may be cashing out of other stocks in order to take part in the offer. A time frame for the share offer as not given.