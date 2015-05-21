DUBAI May 21 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Thursday after failing to break through key technical barriers this week, with oil price gains likely too small to spark fresh equity rallies.

Brent oil edged up and traded just above $65 per barrel in Asian trade on Thursday, supported by a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories although weak China data and concerns about excess oil supply capped price gains. But it was significantly below Monday's peak of $67.88.

Regional stock markets stopped short of hitting new highs this week, despite a recent MSCI emerging markets index review that was generally positive for the Gulf.

Bourses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi may slip further on Thursday after turning negative late in Wednesday trading, although Dubai healthcare and education investment start-up Amanat Holdings may gain after it bought a 4.14 percent stake in London-listed Al Noor Hospitals.

In Oman, United Finance could rise after a second suitor, National Bank of Oman confirmed its interest in taking part in bidding process for the company which will pitch it against Al Omaniya Financial Services.

On global markets, Japanese shares hit a new 15-year high on Thursday on hopes that its long-moribund economy was finally coming to life, althugh weak China factory activity capped stock market gains in much of the rest of Asia. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)