(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI May 21 Egypt's stock market rose in early trade on Thursday, resuming the broad rally sparked by the delay of an unpopular capital gains tax, while Saudi Arabia's market was slightly negative.

The Cairo index climbed 0.7 percent to 8,886 points, once again rising above technical resistance at 8,860 points, its early May peak. A clear break of that level would establish a double bottom pattern, paving way for further gains.

Egypt's government this week put on hold for two years the introduction of a 10 percent tax on capital gains, addressing one of the main concerns of local equity investors. The market surged on the decision but faced some profit-taking on Wednesday.

Juhayna Food Industries, one of Egypt's largest dairy product and juice makers, rose 1.6 percent on Thursday after announcing it would form a joint venture with Denmark's Arla Foods.

Meanwhile, the main Saudi index edged down 0.3 percent as blue chips National Commercial Bank and Saudi Basic Industries Corp fell 0.8 and 0.6 percent respectively.

Although oil prices edged up on Thursday, fresh data from China, which is a major market for Gulf petrochemicals producers, showed that its manufacturing sector contracted for a third straight month in May, hitting the lowest in 13 months. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)