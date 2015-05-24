(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI May 24 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
early trade on Sunday after oil prices fell and corporate news
provided few positive catalysts.
Brent oil settled down $1.17, or 1.8 percent, at
$65.37 a barrel on Friday, falling 2.1 percent on the week as a
rallying dollar and profit-taking ahead of a long U.S. holiday
weekend cut short a two-day rally.
Dubai's index dropped 0.7 percent as most stocks
declined. Developer DAMAC and builder Arabtec
, the most traded stocks, were down 1.3 and 3.3 percent
respectively.
But Marka jumped 3.2 percent after it said in a
statement it expected the earnings of restaurant chain Reem Al
Bawadi, which it bought this month, to grow at a rate of more
than 25 percent annually in coming years. Marka also said it
planned three more acquisitions in 2015.
Emaar Malls, which is likely to see passive
inflows funds this week as it joins MSCI's emerging markets
index, climbed 0.6 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.4 percent as large
lenders National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank
fell 0.9 and 0.7 percent respectively.
Qatar's benchmark edged up 0.2 percent and Ezdan
Holding, another fresh MSCI index inclusion, added 1.9
percent.
Kuwait's bourse slipped 0.3 percent, while Oman
was nearly flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)