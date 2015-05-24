(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI May 24 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell
in early trade on Sunday after oil prices fell and Islamic State
militants carried out their first attack in the kingdom, while
Egypt's bourse extended gains after rising above key technical
resistance.
Brent oil fell $1.17, or 1.8 percent, to $65.37 a
barrel on Friday, declining 2.1 percent on the week as a
rallying dollar and profit-taking ahead of a long U.S. holiday
weekend cut short a two-day rally.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, whose
profits are sensitive to oil prices, dropped 2.7 percent and was
the main drag on Saudi Arabia's index which lost 0.7
percent.
Other blue chips were also mostly weak as investor sentiment
appeared to suffer following an Islamic State suicide bomb
attack. The blast killed 21 worshippers on Friday in a packed
Shi'ite mosque in eastern Saudi Arabia in one of the deadliest
assaults in recent years in the largest Gulf Arab country.
But Bahri, the exclusive oil-shipper for Saudi
Aramco, jumped 2.8 percent after saying on Sunday it had signed
a deal to buy five very large crude tankers from ship builders
Hyundai Heavy Industries.
Hyundai will build the tankers and deliver them to Bahri in
2017. Bahri also has an option to buy five more. It did not say
how much it would pay for the tankers, although each will have a
capacity of 300,000 deadweight tonnage.
Meanwhile, Egypt's index rose 0.9 percent,
extending the broad rally which started last week when the Cairo
government put on hold its plan to introduce a 10 percent
capital gains tax.
The Cairo benchmark closed above technical resistance at
8,860 points, its early May peak, on Thursday and any clean
break, confirmed by two straight daily closes, would trigger a
minor double bottom formed by the April and May lows and
pointing up to around 9,400 points.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)