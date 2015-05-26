DUBAI May 26 Gulf stock markets may continue
treading water on Tuesday as oil prices are steady and corporate
news flow has been thin.
Crude oil has barely moved in Asian trade on Tuesday, and
analysts said there were signs that a recent rally was running
out of steam.
The U.S. dollar hit a one-month high against a basket of
major currencies on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected
underlying U.S. inflation bolstered the Federal Reserve's case
for an interest rate hike later this year. A stronger greenback
could weigh on oil prices.
In global equities, markets in the United States and many
European countrires were closed on Monday and therefore provided
no guidance for Gulf investors.
Asian shares have turned higher on Tuesday on the back of
gains in Hong Kong and China, after Beijing announced over the
weekend that it would allow funds domiciled in the two
territories to be sold in each others' market starting July 1.
In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Cement may come under
pressure after its board proposed paying a cash dividend of 3.0
riyals per share for the first half of 2015.
This is slightly lower than the 3.5 riyals per share payout
for the same period in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
For the second half of last year, Saudi Cement paid a dividend
of 2.5 riyals, the lowest since 2011.
Retailer Jarir Marketing may attract some interest
after announcing the opening of a new store in Riyadh, which it
said would start impacting its financial results in the current
quarter.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, news has been mixed for banks in the
United Arab Emirates. Bank lending in the country rose 8.4
percent from a year earlier in April, speeding up slightly from
8.2 percent growth in March, according to central bank data.
But Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank chief executive Tirad
Mahmoud told Reuters in an interview that he believed this
year's overall growth in consolidated revenues of all UAE banks
has been significantly reduced.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)