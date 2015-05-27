(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI May 27 Most Gulf stock markets fell in
early trade on Wednesday after Brent oil prices dropped late on
Tuesday and global equities sagged.
Brent crude has risen 0.9 percent to $64.32 per
barrel in Asian trade on Wednesday but is far from fully
recovering from Tuesday's drop of more than 2 percent.
Asian stocks have sagged and the dollar is firm on Wednesday
on growing prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track
to raise interest rates later this year and concern that
financial woes could engulf Spain as well as Greece.
Dubai's index edged down 0.5 percent in slow trade
as developers Emaar Properties and DAMAC
fell 1.1 and 0.3 percent respectively.
Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.3 percent with most
stocks in the red. Heavyweight Etisalat fell 0.9
percent.
Qatar's benchmark lost 0.2 percent and petrochemicals
and metals firm Industries Qatar, whose earnings are
sensitive to oil prices, was down 0.4 percent.
Oman's market was nearly flat while Kuwait
edged up 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)