(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI May 27 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt moved very little in early trade on Wednesday, lacking
strong catalysts.
Brent crude has risen 1.1 percent to $64.42 per
barrel on Wednesday but has yet to recover fully from Tuesday's
drop of more than 2 percent.
The main Saudi stock index has fluctuated near the
previous day's close. Leading retail lender Al Rajhi Bank
slipped 0.9 percent to 66.75 riyals after Al Jazira
Capital cut its target price for the stock to 61.50 riyals from
63.90 riyals, citing two straight year-on-year declines in
quarterly profit and a slowdown in lending activity.
Miner Ma'aden dropped 2.2 percent after hitting an
all-time closing high of 47.90 riyals on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Dallah Healthcare jumped 2.0 percent
after Al Madina newspaper quoted Health Minister Khalid al-Falih
as saying that the study phase for the introduction of health
insurance for all Saudi citizens was complete and it would be
implemented in coming years.
Egypt's benchmark edged down 0.2 percent as most
stocks fell. Heavyweight Commercial International Bank
slipped 0.2 percent and property firm Talaat Moustafa Group
fell 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)