DUBAI May 27 Qatar's stock market fell sharply
on Wednesday after Swiss authorities opened criminal proceedings
against individuals on suspicion of mismanagement and money
laundering related to the award of rights to host the 2018 and
2022 soccer World Cups.
Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General said it
suspected that irregularities occurred in the allocation of the
FIFA World Cups of 2018 and 2022, which were awarded to Russia
and Qatar respectively.
Separately, six high-ranking soccer officials, including two
vice-presidents of world governing body FIFA, were arrested by
Swiss police on Wednesday and detained pending extradition to
the United States.
The Doha index dropped 2.3 percent to a one-month low
of 12,123 points in a broad sell-off. Heavyweight Qatar National
Bank fell 3.0 percent and Ezdan Holding,
which had surged earlier this month because of its inclusion in
MSCI's emerging markets index, tumbled 5.7 percent.
Although analysts have said that a potential loss of the
World Cup hosting rights would have no major impact on Qatar's
economy, it is likely to affect the sentiment of retail
investors who dominate stock markets in the Gulf.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jermey Gaunt)