(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI May 28 Qatar's bourse fell in early trade
on Thursday, extending losses following the launch of criminal
investigations against senior FIFA officials, while stocks
upgraded by index compiler MSCI supported markets in the United
Arab Emirates.
Seven powerful soccer figures were arrested on U.S.
corruption charges on Wednesday and face extradition from
Switzerland, whose authorities also announced a criminal
investigation into the awarding of the next two World Cups,
including the 2022 one which went to Qatar.
The Doha index lost 1.0 percent on Thursday morning
as most stocks fell, including Ezdan Holding, which
had surged earlier this month on its inclusion in MSCI's
emerging markets index.
But Qatar Insurance, which is also joining that benchmark at
the end of May, climbed 1.3 percent.
Another MSCI pick, Dubai-listed Emaar Malls,
jumped 2.4 percent, helping Dubai's index climb 0.9
percent.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark edged up 0.3 percent as Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank, whose weighting in the emerging
markets index is set to increase, climbed 0.8 percent.
Oman's market edged up 0.2 percent and Kuwait
slipped 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)