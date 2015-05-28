(Updates Qatar's performance)
DUBAI May 28 Qatar's bourse fell sharply on
Thursday, driven by profit-taking in Ezdan Holding, which had
previously surged on its inclusion in MSCI's emerging index, and
poor sentiment following the launch of criminal investigations
against FIFA officials.
The Doha index slid 2.6 percent by midday to 11,916
points, a five-week low, taking its losses to 4 percent since
the announcement on Wednesday of high-profile arrests and
corruption probes at world soccer's governing
body.
It is unclear if Qatar's right to host the 2022 World Cup
could eventually be revoked because of the investigations; Doha
has denied any wrongdoing in its successful bid for the Cup.
Even if the right were revoked, there would be little damage
to Qatar's wealthy economy. The country could end up wasting
billions of dollars on building stadiums and lose tourism
revenue, but it could easily afford that.
However, the FIFA debacle is a potential blow to Qatar's
image, and local retail investors reacted badly to the news.
"Clearly news about the FIFA officials is impacting
sentiment and has pushed the market lower. but on generally weak
volumes," said Akber Khan, director of asset management at Al
Rayan Investment in Doha.
"The spotlight is on Ezdan Holding which, ahead of the MSCI
index rebalancing tonight, has already traded more than 1
billion riyals ($275 million) today representing more than 70
percent of the total exchange volume."
Ezdan, which had previously surged on the decision
to include it in MSCI's emerging index at the end of this month,
tumbled its daily 10 percent limit. The jump in trading volume
indicated that passive funds tracking the index were already
moving into the stock. Despite the plunge, Ezdan is still
sitting on gains of 8.9 percent since its inclusion was
announced on May 12.
Another newly included stock, Qatar Insurance, was
up 1.3 percent on Thursday.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)