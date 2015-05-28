(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI May 28 Saudi Arabia's stock market inched
down in early trade on Thursday after oil prices dropped below
$64 per barrel, while the Cairo bourse edged up despite a
sell-off in Telecom Egypt shares.
Oil prices fell up to 3 percent for a second straight day on
Wednesday as a resurgent U.S. dollar weighed on the market amid
concern that U.S. crude supplies may have started rising again.
Although Brent has edged up on Thursday, it appears to be headed
for a second weekly loss in a row.
A strong dollar is also negative for Saudi Arabian exporters
which target emerging markets, as the riyal is pegged to the
greenback.
Foodmaker Savola Group, which had already reported
a hit to first-quarter revenues because of weaker overseas
sales, fell 1.5 percent on Thursday. It was the main drag on
Saudi Arabia's stock index, which slipped 0.2 percent.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, whose
profits are sensitive to oil prices, edged down 0.4 percent.
But Mouwasat Medical Services jumped 3.9 percent
after announcing the signing of a contract for construction of a
new hospital building.
Egypt's index climbed 0.2 percent amid a mixed
performance by local stocks. Heavyweight Commercial
International Bank rose 1.9 percent but Telecom Egypt
dropped 3.1 percent.
Index compiler MSCI excluded Telecom Egypt from its emerging
markets index this month and passive funds tracking that
benchmark are likely to be selling the stock before the move
takes effect at the end of this month.
The company has said its board will consider buying some of
its shares from the market, but the board meeting will take
place next week.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)