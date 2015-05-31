(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI May 31 Egypt's bourse extended losses on Sunday in a broad decline, while Saudi Arabia's stock market moved very little.

The Cairo index fell 1.2 percent as most stocks traded lower, continuing a decline which began last week as Egypt's weighting in MSCI's emerging markets index was reduced with Telecom Egypt's exclusion from the benchmark.

Also, Egypt started rationing gas supplies to a number of industrial consumers, such as steelmaker Ezz Steel, last week as a rise of temperatures across the country led to an increase in power consumption.

Ezz Steel shares dropped 2.7 percent on Sunday and another industrial gas consumer, carpet maker Oriental Weavers , was down 3.6 percent.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's index was nearly flat amid a mixed performance by local stocks. Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries climbed 0.7 percent after Brent oil jumped almost 5 percent on Friday.

But another firm in the same sector, PetroRabigh, dropped 2.2 percent to a one month-low of 23.45 riyals after the company said on Sunday it had shut down a hydrogen-producing facility on May 29 because of faulty pipes.

PetroRabigh said it was still assessing maintenance work needed as well as the financial impact of the stoppage. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)