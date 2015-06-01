DUBAI, June 1 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Monday after local companies provided some positive news, but oil prices edged down on expectations that OPEC will keep its output high and global equities dropped on weak Chinese PMI data.

Brent crude has fallen 0.5 percent to $65.25 a barrel in Asian trade because of statistics showing near-record production in most oil-producing regions, especially the Middle East.

Oil output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries likely hit a two-and-a-half year high of 31.22 million barrels per day in May and production is not expected to be cut during a meeting of the group this Friday.

Meanwhile, Asian shares have slipped on Monday after separate surveys of Chinese factory activity failed to banish concern about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

While China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index edged up in line with expectations, a similar private survey indicated a contraction, and the official non-manufacturing PMI index edged down.

Dubai's stock index may come under pressure after falling on Sunday well below technical support in the 4,000 point area, where it had peaked in December and February. The benchmark closed at 3,923 points on Sunday.

However, engineering and construction firm Drake and Scull International may gain after it said on Monday its unit had won contracts worth 350 million dirhams ($95.3 million) in Oman.

Another Gulf stock that may attract investors is Kuwaiti low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways, which has begun the bidding process for acquiring a 35 percent stake in loss-making state carrier Kuwait Airways.

In Saudi Arabia there have been no major corporate announcements, but some investors may react positively to news that senior figures from Yemen's Houthi group are holding talks with U.S. officials in Oman to advance efforts to resolve the conflict in Yemen.

Although it has had no significant impact on Saudi Arabia's economy, retail investors see the fighting in Yemen, where a coalition led by Riyadh has been carrying out air strikes against the Houthis since March, as an additional risk factor and are likely to welcome any steps to end the conflict.

Among local companies, Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) may gain after announcing the start of commercial operations at a cable insulation plant owned by its subsidiary. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)