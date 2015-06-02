DUBAI, June 2 Shares in Dubai Islamic mortgage
provider Amlak Finance are expected to be volatile as
they resume trading on Tuesday after being suspended for nearly
six years.
Trading in Amlak, part-owned by Dubai's biggest developer
Emaar Properties, was halted as credit markets dried
up and the emirate's real estate prices began a near-50 percent
tumble from their peak.
The shares last traded at 1.02 dirhams on Nov. 20, 2008,
having fallen 79 percent in the preceding six months. The
suspension left many investors stranded and they may now want to
free up their money.
"There will probably be some volatility, you will need to
see price extremes to get some volumes going," said Sanyalak
Manibhandu, head of research at NBAD Securities.
The outlook for Amlak and the general business environment
has improved greatly since 2008, but the company blamed
amortisation charges for a 77 percent drop in first-quarter
profit. A sum of 911 million dirhams ($248 million) related to
its restructuring will be amortised over 12 years, keeping
pressure on profits.
Another United Arab Emirates company, Abu Dhabi-listed Dana
Gas, may gain after announcing a deal under which BP
will cover Dana's part of exploration costs in a joint Egyptian
project in exchange for participation in another Dana Gas
project.
Dubai construction and engineering firm Drake and Scull
International may also attract investors after it said
it was considering a perpetual U.S. dollar sukuk issue.
Elsewhere in the region, comments by Saudi Arabian oil
minister Ali al-Naimi and the fact that Brent oil prices
are steady near $65 per barrel may reassure the kingdom's retail
investors.
Naimi said late on Monday that oil demand would pick up and
tighten the market in the second half of the year while supply
would decrease.
On global markets, Asian equities have slipped on Tuesday
but stock indexes in the United States edged up overnight.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)