(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, June 2 Stronger oil supported Saudi
Arabia's stock market in early trade on Tuesday, while Egypt's
bourse appeared to be stabilising after a profit-taking bout.
Brent oil rose more than 1 percent towards $66 per barrel on
Tuesday because of firm demand after dipping in earlier trade on
expectations that OPEC would not cut output at its meeting this
week.
Also, Saudi Arabian oil minister Ali al-Naimi said late on
Monday that oil demand would pick up and tighten the market in
the second half of the year, while supply would decrease.
The main Saudi stock index edged up 0.3 percent and
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries climbed
0.8 percent.
Property developer Emaar Economic City rose 0.8
percent after announcing that one of its subsidiaries had
secured a 1.0 billion riyal ($267 million) murabaha financing
facility.
Egypt's benchmark added 0.5 percent after declining
for six sessions in a row. That profit-taking bout was preceded
by a rally due to news that the Cairo government was suspending
for two years the introduction of an unpopular tax on capital
gains.
Commercial International Bank, Egypt's biggest
listed lender, rose 1.6 percent and was the main support.
Other blue chips were also positive. Property firm Talaat
Moustafa Group climbed 1.6 percent and investment bank
EFG Hermes added 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)