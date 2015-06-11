DUBAI, June 11 Dubai' stock market may be
vulnerable to profit-taking by retail investors on Thursday,
especially if oil prices which have supported its rally in the
last two sessions, dip further.
The emirate's index has jumped 4.3 percent in the
two previous days as some stocks surged on speculative buying.
The rally was mainly led by mortgage lender Amlak Finance
, which had more than doubled since trading in the
stock resumed on June 2 after a six-year suspension during which
it restructured debt.
The company said in a bourse statement on Thursday it was
unaware of the reasons behind the share price increase and
analysts have described it as a momentum play not based on
fundamentals.
Dubai builder Arabtec has gained 27 percent in two
days, supported by speculation that it will soon finalise a
giant development project in Egypt. Arabtec said on Thursday
that no developments requiring disclosure had taken place at the
company.
Dubai's rally followed a rebound in oil prices this week,
but crude futures have edged down in Asian trade on Thursday
after the World Bank cut its global economic growth forecast.
This may prompt investors to book profits in the absence of
other positive catalysts.
Other Gulf markets' gains on the oil rally have been modest
and Qatar's bourse has largely ignored it, with investors still
worried about the fate of Doha's winning bid to host the 2022
soccer World Cup after the start of criminal investigations over
alleged corruption at world soccer body FIFA.
FIFA postponed the bidding for the right to host the 2026
World Cup on Wednesday and Swiss authorities took possession of
computer data from the organisation that a source said included
records from the office of its President Sepp Blatter.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Anand Basu)