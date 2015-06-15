DUBAI, June 15 The opening of Saudi Arabia's
stock market to direct foreign investment on Monday may
disappoint traders who have been hoping for large and immediate
fund inflows, as the kingdom has yet to announce the award of
any licences.
Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority announced plans to
open the market last July, and bullish expectations have helped
the kingdom's stock index outperform other Gulf markets
by a wide margin. It has gained 15.7 percent this year.
But the CMA has indicated it does not want or expect large,
sudden fund inflows. It has introduced tight ceilings for
foreign investment and a licensing system for institutions; as
of early Monday morning, it has not announced the issue of a
single licence.
Only one institution, Ashmore Group, has publicly declared
it has applied for a licence. John Sfakianakis, Riyadh-based
Middle East Director at Ashmore, told Reuters on Sunday that
Ashmore expected to receive it this month, but did not
elaborate.
A rally in Saudi Arabian blue-chips on Sunday, boosting the
main index 1.3 percent, indicated some retail investors
hope there will be inflows similar to those seen in the United
Arab Emirates and Qatar a year earlier when they joined MSCI's
emerging markets index.
Their eventual disappointment and the advent of the Muslim
holy month of Ramadan, expected to begin on June 18, may put
pressure on the market in coming days.
Elsewhere in the region, markets may continue moving
sideways in the absence of major news. Dubai's Amlak Finance
, which tumbled to hit its daily 10 percent limit for
two sessions in a row, may fall further as it had more than
doubled within just a week before investors started taking
profits.
Dubai developer Emaar Properties on Monday played
down Polish media reports which said it planned large
investments in the Eastern European country. Emaar said it
regularly reviewed potential investment opportunities and would
"inform the market as and when any such opportunity is
finalised".
Oil prices extended declines on Monday after two straight
days of losses late last week, as high production offset strong
refinery runs.
In global markets, Asian shares slipped on Monday, tracking
Wall Street, which closed lower on Friday on expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as
this autumn. The Fed's policy-setting committee will hold a
regular meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Prateek Chatterjee)