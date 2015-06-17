DUBAI, June 17 Middle East stock markets look
set to consolidate with a negative bias on Wednesday as
investors in the region prepare for the Muslim holy month of
Ramadan, which begins on Thursday and usually brings a period of
very low trading activity.
Trading volumes in most markets have already been declining
in the last few days and some bourses, such as Egypt's stock
exchange, are reducing trading hours during Ramadan. The Cairo
market will close one hour earlier than usual, at 1130 GMT.
Some market players had expected this Ramadan to be
different in Saudi Arabia, which this week opened its market to
direct foreign investment.
But modest volumes in the first two days of trade after the
opening indicate foreigners are in no rush to buy local stocks.
Stock exchange data showed no fresh, significant purchases by
licensed foreign investors on Tuesday.
In Dubai, the arrival of Ramadan may reduce speculative
activity, which has made the market very volatile in recent
weeks and focused on mid-cap stocks such as Amlak Finance
and Dubai Parks and Resorts.
Oil prices have been nearly flat so far on Wednesday as firm
demand meets strong output, with the market waiting for U.S.
storage figures later in the day.
The U.S. dollar also has not moved as investors wait for
clues from a Federal Reserve meeting on when U.S. interest rates
are likely to rise. Asian shares are holding near three-month
lows.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Anand Basu)