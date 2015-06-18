DUBAI, June 18 A dovish statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve could support Gulf stock markets on Thursday, but weak oil prices and an expected drop in trading activity with the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan are expected to limit any gains.

After a closely watched two-day meeting, the Fed said on Wednesday that the economy was likely strong enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the year. But it lowered its forecasts for 2015 U.S. economic growth because of a weak start to the year and reduced its federal funds rate forecast.

Wall Street benchmarks and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan have all edged up on the news.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and interest rates in the region closely follow those set by the Fed. A longer period of low rates would be positive for local economies - particularly property sectors such as Dubai's - which have been hurt by the sharp drop in oil prices.

But some investors had expected a hawkish statement and in recent days bid up banking stocks such as Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank, which they think would benefit from higher interest rates because it has a large share of interest-free deposits. Such stocks may come under pressure if investors unwind those positions.

Oil prices, another important factor affecting investor sentiment in the Gulf, have slipped in Asian trade on Thursday after U.S. government data showed gasoline stocks and distillate inventories rose last week.

Trading volumes across the Middle East are likely to drop for the duration of Ramadan, which began on Thursday; many retail investors stay away from the market in this period. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Sunil Nair)