DUBAI, July 12 Gulf stock markets may slow their
advance on Sunday after oil's rally ran out of steam and a
humanitarian truce in Yemen failed to hold, although global
optimism about Greece may support sentiment among local
investors.
Crude prices, which had jumped on Thursday, helping to boost
Gulf equities, were nearly flat on Friday as a slump in gasoline
prices, worries about a potential Iranian nuclear deal and the
International Energy Agency's (IEA) forecast for weaker oil
demand weighed on the market.
"Relatively weak oil prices have finally begun to weigh on
the Saudi economy," Saudi Arabia's Samba Financial Group said in
a report on Friday.
"...Activity is showing signs of slowing as the government
begins to dial back spending: imports have fallen as private
contractors retrench. Bank lending growth has also slowed, and
the growth in May retail sales dipped to its lowest rate since
October 2013."
Samba said it expected government spending on wages,
subsidies and other benefits to remain firm, but investment was
likely to be scaled back, affecting the construction and
manufacturing sectors.
Another factor buoying stock markets in the region on
Thursday was hope for a truce in Yemen, which was being brokered
by the United Nations. But Saudi-led air strikes and heavy
shelling between warring factions shook several cities in Yemen
on Saturday, residents said, violating a truce agreement which
took effect just before midnight.
On the positive side, global stock markets rallied on Friday
on optimism that last-minute concessions by Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras would clinch a deal with international creditors
and save the country from bankruptcy.
Among individual Gulf stocks, Zain Saudi may come
under pressure on Sunday after the company said it had received
an order from Saudi Arabia's Department of Zakat and Income Tax
for extra payments worth 619 million riyals ($165.1 million) for
the years 2009-2011.
But the kingdom's number three telecommunications operator
said it would appeal the order and saw no need for any
provisions, based on advice from its advisers and auditors.
Egypt's stock market may also be weak on Sunday after a car
bomb attack claimed by Islamic State killed one person at the
Italian consulate in Cairo at the weekend.
Until the last few weeks, Egyptian investors largely ignored
security worries, but militant violence has now emerged as one
significant concern for the market.
Egypt's index, which had slid to a 15-month low on
Wednesday, down 25 percent from February's multi-year peak,
crept up 0.9 percent on Thursday after six straight days of
falls. But trading volume shrank, a negative technical sign
which suggested the downtrend has not necessarily
ended.
