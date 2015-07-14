DUBAI, July 14 A nuclear deal between Iran and
six global powers, which looks imminent now, may negatively
affect most stock markets in the Gulf and especially Saudi
Arabia on Tuesday as it puts pressure on an already oversupplied
oil market.
Brent crude has fallen 0.9 percent in Asian trade and U.S.
oil has lost 1.4 percent as the market awaits the agreement.
Sources at the Iran talks in Vienna have said an announcement is
likely within hours.
Analysts say it would take Iran many months to fully ramp up
its oil export capacity following any easing of economic
sanctions on Tehran. But even a modest initial increase could be
enough to pull international oil prices down further, as the
market is already producing around 2.5 million barrels per day
above demand.
A removal of trade and banking sanctions could benefit
Dubai, a traditional centre for trade with and investment in
Iran, and benefit Gulf logistics and transport companies. But
excluding Dubai, most economies in the region have little
exposure to Iran, so a nuclear deal's impact on oil prices might
overshadow, at least initially, any other factors.
Saudi Arabia's bourse is the most sensitive in the
Gulf to oil prices because of its heavyweight petrochemical
sector, and it underperformed the region on Monday.
Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia's largest
property developers, may see selling after it reported a 42
percent drop in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing
analysts' forecasts by a large margin.
But National Shipping Co of Saudi Arabia (Bahri),
the exclusive oil shipper for Saudi Aramco, may gain
after the firm said on Monday its second-quarter net profit more
than doubled because of increased fleet size and higher freight
rates.
In Dubai, investors' expectations for upcoming earnings may
become more positive after Deyaar Development, the
first local property firm to post earnings this season, recorded
a 37.5 percent jump in second-quarter net profit.
Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 0.2
percent dip in its second-quarter net profit on Tuesday but beat
analysts' estimates; it made a profit of 46.5 million rials
($120.8 million) while analysts had on average forecast 40.71
million rials.
In global markets, Asian stocks have given up early gains
and moved into negative territory, led by Chinese indexes.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)