DUBAI, July 15 Oil prices, which have rebounded after it became apparent that the Iranian nuclear deal would not immediately remove sanctions, may support Gulf stock markets on Wednesday, but investors are likely to be cautious ahead of long Eid holidays.

Oil rose on Tuesday and has extended gains in Asian trade on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures approaching $59 per barrel.

The latest batch of second-quarter earnings in the Gulf is mixed. Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) posted a 27 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to 270 million riyals ($72 million); analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average that Ma'aden would report 380.4 million riyals.

Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) reported a 46.1 percent drop in quarterly profit to 1.97 billion riyals. HSBC and NCB Capital had forecast that SEC would make a profit of 2.64 billion riyals and 1.26 billion riyals.

Another Saudi firm, retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co , posted a 10.25 percent rise in quarterly profit to 210.8 million riyals, but still missed the average forecast of 233.02 million riyals.

But Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co said it had cut its net loss to 13.42 million riyals, beating the forecasts of analysts, who had expected it to lose 41.97 million riyals.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, National Bank of Kuwait reported a 9.9 percent increase in second-quarter net profit to 66.9 million dinars ($221.2 million). That missed the average forecast of 76.8 million dinars by analysts polled by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Commercial Bank of Qatar posted a net profit of 589 million riyals ($161.8 million), up 17.3 percent year-on-year and ahead of the 495.2 million riyals average forecast.

Dubai lender Emirates NBD reported a 26 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday which was broadly in line with analyst estimates.

Some stock markets in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Oman, will be closed on Thursday for the Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Other markets will remain open but then stay closed for a few days after the weekend.

On global markets, Asian equities are nearly flat as Chinese indexes have slumped for a second day in a row. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)