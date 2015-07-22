DUBAI, July 22 Blue-chip banking stocks in the
United Arab Emirates may rise on Wednesday on strong
second-quarter earnings from large lender Abu Dhabi Commercial
Bank, but plans to reduce fuel subsidies in the
country may hurt the transport sector.
On Tuesday, after trading closed, ADCB posted a 21 percent
rise in second-quarter net profit which slightly beat analysts'
forecasts, aided by lower loan impairments.
The lender made a net profit attributable to shareholders of
1.28 billion dirhams ($349 million) in the quarter, while
analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average of 1.18
billion dirhams.
The news may boost other large banks such as National Bank
of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank which are
yet to publish their own quarterly results.
But Union National Bank, a slightly smaller UAE
lender, may come under pressure after its quarterly profit,
reported on Wednesday, missed analysts' forecasts. Net profit
attributable to shareholders was 568.0 million dirhams in the
second quarter while analysts had expected 586.7 million
dirhams.
Also on Wednesday, the UAE Energy Ministry said it would
switch from fixed - and heavily subsidised - gasoline and diesel
prices on the domestic market to ones based on global prices and
updated monthly.
This change looks likely to raise fuel prices, although the
ministry did not say by how much, and could hurt the bottom
lines of companies that rely heavily on trucks and cars, such as
courier Aramex.
There have been no major earnings announcements on other
Gulf stock markets, some of which are just reopening after an
extended break for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
Global oil prices have edged down in Asian trade after
industry data showed U.S. crude inventories rose last week when
they had been expected to drop. Asian equities have slipped,
tracking Wall Street which closed lower on disappointing
earnings.
