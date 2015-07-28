DUBAI, July 28 Selling pressure on stock markets in the Gulf may ease on Tuesday after Chinese equities stabilised, but oil prices, which have continued to decline, may remain a source of concern for investors.

The Shanghai Shenzhen index which had tumbled 8.5 percent on Monday, sending shockwaves across global equity and commodity markets, closed just 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent.

However, oil prices have fallen close to four-month lows in early Asian trade on Tuesday as worries about the Chinese economy and global oversupply persist.

Also, the U.S. Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting on Tuesday at which policymakers look likely to signal that an interest rate hike later in the year is certain as the U.S. economy strengthens.

The latest batch of earnings reports in the Gulf has been mixed. Dubai Financial Market, the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, reported a 48 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Monday as bourse turnover slumped.

But Qatar Navigation (Milaha) posted a 25.7 percent rise in first-half net profit, which according to Reuters calculations indicated a 69 percent increase in second-quarter earnings.

Saudi Arabia's Middle East Paper Co posted a 58 percent drop in second-quarter profit but insurers continue to report very strong earnings growth. Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co, in particular, said its quarterly profit had risen 151 percent year-on-year.

In Abu Dhabi, foreigners will be allowed to buy shares in telecommunications giant Etisalat for the first time on Tuesday. However, the stock has already surged 23 percent since the announcement of the reform in June and may come under pressure if actual foreign demand fails to meet expectations.