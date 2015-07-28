DUBAI, July 28 Selling pressure on stock markets
in the Gulf may ease on Tuesday after Chinese equities
stabilised, but oil prices, which have continued to decline, may
remain a source of concern for investors.
The Shanghai Shenzhen index which had tumbled 8.5
percent on Monday, sending shockwaves across global equity and
commodity markets, closed just 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday and
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.6 percent.
However, oil prices have fallen close to four-month lows in
early Asian trade on Tuesday as worries about the Chinese
economy and global oversupply persist.
Also, the U.S. Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting on
Tuesday at which policymakers look likely to signal that an
interest rate hike later in the year is certain as the U.S.
economy strengthens.
The latest batch of earnings reports in the Gulf has been
mixed. Dubai Financial Market, the Gulf's only listed
stock exchange, reported a 48 percent fall in second-quarter net
profit on Monday as bourse turnover slumped.
But Qatar Navigation (Milaha) posted a 25.7
percent rise in first-half net profit, which according to
Reuters calculations indicated a 69 percent increase in
second-quarter earnings.
Saudi Arabia's Middle East Paper Co posted a 58
percent drop in second-quarter profit but insurers continue to
report very strong earnings growth. Allianz Saudi Fransi
Cooperative Insurance Co, in particular, said its
quarterly profit had risen 151 percent year-on-year.
In Abu Dhabi, foreigners will be allowed to buy shares in
telecommunications giant Etisalat for the first time
on Tuesday. However, the stock has already surged 23 percent
since the announcement of the reform in June and may come under
pressure if actual foreign demand fails to meet expectations.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)