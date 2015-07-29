DUBAI, July 29 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Abu Dhabi may come under pressure on Wednesday after leading
companies on both bourses posted declines in second-quarter
profits, while Dubai's Aramex may rise following a strong
earnings report.
Saudi Arabia's biggest listed foodmaker, Savola Group
, reported a 15.4 percent fall in second-quarter net
profit on Tuesday, missing analysts' forecasts as it warned its
third-quarter profit was likely to plunge.
The company made a net profit of 434.4 million riyals
($115.84 million) in the three months to June 30, in line with
its own guidance, but analysts polled by Reuters had forecast
491.5 million riyals.
Savola also forecast its third-quarter net profit would be
355 million riyals, which would be a drop of 49 percent
year-on-year according to Reuters data.
A smaller Saudi Arabian company, United Electronics
, posted a 78 percent drop in second-quarter profit,
citing lower margins and higher costs.
Another firm from the kingdom, Middle East Paper Co
, filed a corrected earnings report after requesting a
trading suspension on Tuesday, when its shares tumbled 5.1
percent.
The firm had initially posted a 58 percent decrease in
second-quarter earnings. In a corrected statement, it said that
because the selling shareholders would bear the costs of its May
initial public offer, the quarterly profit decline was in fact
33 percent.
Abu Dhabi heavyweight Etisalat reported a 40
percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday that it
blamed on its troubled Saudi Arabia affiliate Mobily
and foreign exchange losses.
The telecommunications firm made a net profit of 1.5 billion
dirhams ($408 million) in the quarter, while analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast the Gulf's second biggest
telecommunications operator by market value would make 2.16
billion dirhams.
However, Etisalat's board approved paying a half-year
dividend of 0.4 dirham per share, up 14 percent on the same
period of 2014.
Meanwhile, Dubai logistics firm Aramex reported a
15 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday to
92.6 million dirhams. EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast
90.6 million dirhams and 88.36 million dirhams respectively.
On the commodities markets, oil prices have slipped in Asian
trade on Wednesday as concern over global oversupply outweighed
the possibility of a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude
inventories and a weakening dollar.
Asian shares are mostly higher on Wednesday on hopes that
Beijing can stem the rout in its markets without damage to the
economy, though caution is the watchword ahead of a policy
decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen has slipped 0.4 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite is down 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)