DUBAI Aug 3 Gulf stock markets may remain under
selling pressure on Monday after oil hit fresh multi-month lows.
Saudi Arabia's Mobily, in particular, may fall as it
resumes trading after restating 27 months of earnings.
Brent fell 39 cents to $51.82 a barrel by 0523 GMT
after touching an intra-day low of $51.50, the lowest since Feb.
2. It is on its longest weekly losing streak since late 2014.
Oil prices are falling on worries about oversupply as OPEC
pumped at record levels in July, while weak China data has
stoked concern about slower growth in the world's second largest
oil consumer.
Asian equity markets are also gloomy. MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has fallen
1.0 percent and is close to this year's lows, thanks to a
deepening sell-off in commodities and China worries.
All markets in the Gulf fell on Sunday in response to oil's
fresh weakness, and its further decline means investors are
likely to stay very cautious.
Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) resumes
trading on Monday after restating results for 2013-14 and the
first quarter of 2015, slashing total profits over the period by
nearly 1.76 billion riyals ($470 million) in its latest attempt
to resolve an accounting scandal.
Mobily, whose shares were suspended in June, also posted a
net loss of 900.9 million riyals for the second quarter.
Some of the latest earnings reports in the region have been
positive, though. Dubai's biggest listed developer, Emaar
Properties, reported a 16 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit on Sunday to 1.18 dirhams ($321
million), beating some analysts' estimates.
SICO Bahrain had forecast Emaar's quarterly profit would be
817 million dirhams and Naaem brokerage had expected 1.09
billion dirhams.
"Overall, we view the preliminary results as positive; in
specific, given continued strong performance of the real estate
business in Dubai, and to an extent, also the international
markets," Naeem property analysts Harshjit Oza and Amr Eid said
in a note.
Mobile operator Viva Kuwait reported an 8 percent
rise in second-quarter profit on Sunday, whilie most of its
regional peers have reported declining earnings or posted
losses.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)