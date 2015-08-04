DUBAI Aug 4 Brent oil's sharp drop below $50 per barrel for the first time since January may worry Gulf equity investors on Tuesday and put pressure on markets in the region.

Oil tumbled 5 percent on Monday as OPEC's output reached the highest monthly level in recent history, production in the U.S. was also near records and China's economy showed further signs of slowing.

Although prices have edged up in Asian trade on Tuesday, analysts said more falls were expected.

Gulf stock markets have become less sensitive to minor oil price moves over the last few months, but have still reacted to bigger shifts. Oil is the main source of revenue for local governments whose spending is a key driver of economic growth.

Saudi Arabia, the most expensive market in the Gulf in terms of price-to-earnings ratios and the one with the biggest share of petrochemicals, may be particularly vulnerable to oil-driven selling.

The main Saudi index trades at 16 times projected 2015 earnings, compared with multiples of 13 for Dubai and Qatar and 11 for Abu Dhabi and Oman, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Saudi stock index, which last closed at 8,821 points, has no technical support left above the April low of 8,502 points.

Aldar Properties may support Abu Dhabi's bourse after it reported an 18 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, citing higher recurring revenues, better margins and lower finance costs.

The state-linked developer made a profit of 601 million dirhams ($163.6 million) in the three months to June 30, while SICO Bahrain had forecast 515 million dirhams.

Doha bourse heavyweight Industries Qatar reported a 20 percent increase in second-quarter profit on Tuesday to 1.5 billion riyals ($412 million) against analysts' average estimate of 1.21 billion riyals.

But the company's petrochemicals business is sensitive to oil prices and concern over those may dampen the effect of the positive earnings surprise.

Egyptian property developer Emaar Misr, which last closed at 3.35 Egyptian pounds, may fall; its shareholders submitted a total of 487.3 million shares to be bought back by the company on Monday, more than five times the 90 million shares which Emaar Misr agreed to repurchase at the IPO price of 3.80 pounds. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)